Shirley Smart Trio live at The Jazz Sanctuary

The Jazz Sanctuary
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:45 pm
GigsTwickenham
From £11.50

About

"As a cellist-composer, she morphs seamlessly from Stephane Grappelli-like swing and Bird-like bebop...a charming kaleidoscope and jazzy showcase of her global folk music-inspired compositions' Jazzwise



This is an 10+ event
Presented by The Jazz Sanctuary.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shirley Smart

Venue

The Jazz Sanctuary

The Turk's Head, 28 Winchester Road, Twickenham, England TW1 1LF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:15 pm

