Tuma Rec, CroxConcerti e OndaPop pres. Alosi live

Retronouveau
Sun, 25 Feb, 8:30 pm
GigsMessina
From €11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pietro Alessandro Alosi, musicista e cantautore palermitano,ha iniziato la sua carriera artistica nel 2007 come membro del duo Il Pan del Diavolo. Con il duo ha pubblicato 5 album e si è esibito in centinaia di concerti, attirando l'attenzione per la sua p...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.

Lineup

Alosi

Venue

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

