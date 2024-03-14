DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Epal (+ Sodade)

Les Trois Baudets
Thu, 14 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Epal

La jeune parisienne nous immerge dans une pop électronique, vaporeuse et sombre dans laquelle les mélodies de pianos s'associent à des basses profondes. Epal aborde d'une voix suave et planante des textes romantiques et d'une sincérité désarmante aux...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Epal

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

