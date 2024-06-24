DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Robert Grace

Privatclub
Mon, 24 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€23.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Irish singer-songwriter and TikTok star, Robert Grace, has made it his mission to openly address serious issues around mental health with his songs and present them in a surprisingly light way. With the help of his music, he wants to create a safe space fo...

This is an 16+ event (or with legal guardian)
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Robert Grace

Venue

Privatclub

Skalitzer Str. 85-86, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.