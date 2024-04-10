Top track

Kristin Hersh

Giardini Luzzati - Area Archeologica
Wed, 10 Apr, 9:30 pm
GigsGenova
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mojotic e Incadenza, per la prima volta insieme, presentano KRISTIN HERSH

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Mojotic e Incadenza

Lineup

Kristin Hersh

Venue

Giardini Luzzati - Area Archeologica

Giardini Luzzati, Piazza Giardini Luzzati 1, Genoa, Genoa 16123, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

