Top track

Benji Blue Bills - Out of Bounds

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Benji Blue Bills

Market Hotel
Fri, 1 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$26.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Benji Blue Bills - Out of Bounds
Got a code?

About

Benji Blue Bills performing at Market Hotel on March 1st, 2024

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Move Forward Music
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Market Hotel

1140 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.