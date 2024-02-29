DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Live Trad & Folk band Bonnie Blue (downstairs)

The Old Blue Last
29 Feb - 1 Mar
About

As part of a February residency, we'll be joined by trad/ folk band Bonnie Blue who invite you for a Cèilidh downstairs at The Old Blue Last. The band play from 8pm-11pm and you can expect - as the band put it - "A mix of traditional Scottish and Irish tun...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Old Blue Last.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

