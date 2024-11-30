Top track

Veins

Palace

Eventim Apollo
Sat, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £33.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Palace are a band familiar with being tossed on the tides of life. Originally school friends in Dorset, singer Leo Wyndham, guitarist Rupert Turner and drummer Matt Hodges began playing together in 2012 (alongside early bassist Will Dorey) after fate had b...

This is an 18+ event (seated: under 15s with an Adult 18+)
Presented by Parallel Lines.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Palace

Venue

Eventim Apollo

45 Queen Caroline St, London W6 9QH
Doors open7:00 pm
5000 capacity
Accessibility information

