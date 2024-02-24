Top track

MUSH X LA JAVA : PIERRE MARTY (LIVE), HICHAM, MUSH DJ'S

La Java
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

C'est avec grand plaisir que nous prenons part à la scène parisienne avec une première date à la Java Belleville.

Pour cette grande occasion, nous avons prévu une programmation 5 étoiles. Nous avons le plaisir de recevoir Hicham en provenance du nord de l...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hicham

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

