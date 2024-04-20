DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nervous Twitch + The Wendy Darlings + Dee Rae + Chien de faïence

FGO-Barbara
Sat, 20 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

*Concert initialement prévu à l’International le même jour, l’International étant contraint de fermer pour travaux.

Pour des raisons liées au volume sonore, l'accès est interdit aux enfnats de moins de 3 ans et fortement déconseillé aux moins de 5 ans.

Presented by Madline
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nervous Twitch, The Wendy Darlings, Dee Rae

Venue

FGO-Barbara

1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.