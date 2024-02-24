Top track

Catherine Graindorge & Iggy Pop - The Dictator

Catherine Graindorge

Borgo Santa Brigida 5A
Sat, 24 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsParma
Top track

About

Catherine Graindorge è una violinista, violista, compositrice e attrice con base a Bruxelles. Negli anni ha costruito il suo lavoro mescolando discipline, realizzando spettacoli teatrali come autrice e attrice, componendo musiche per spettacoli propri e al...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Zanchi Impresa Sociale Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

Catherine Graindorge

Venue

Borgo Santa Brigida 5A

Borgo Santa Brigida, 5, 43121 Parma PR, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

