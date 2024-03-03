DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tattoo village

La Bellevilloise
Sun, 3 Mar, 12:00 am
DJParis
€6.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Le dimanche 3 mars , nous accueillons une nouvelle édition du Tattoo Village à La Bellevilloise ! Toujours le principe du premier arrivé = premier servi.

C’est une immense joie de rassembler, à nouveau, 75 intervenants (tatoueurs, fripes, disquaires, stan...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Bellevilloise & Tattoo Village..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open1:00 pm

