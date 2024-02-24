DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Late Night with Vic Gutierrez

The Century Room
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:30 pm
GigsTucson
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

(No Cover | 10:30pm Show) After Saturday night's show, join multi-instrumentalst Victor Gutierrez along with his band for Late Night!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room
Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open10:30 pm
100 capacity

