pond

Trabendo
Sat, 5 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€26.93

About

POND, l'un des groupes les plus polyvalents, curieux et accomplis du rock psyché avant-gardiste, a annoncé une tournée sur plusieurs continents en 2024, et promet une année riche en nouveautés musicales.

Composé de Nicholas Allbrook, Jay Watson, Joseph Ry...

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par RADICAL PRODUCTION.
Lineup

Pond

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:30 pm

