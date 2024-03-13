DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London’s hottest label and head honcho Bradley Zero return for the first time this year, bringing distinct radiant energy with notorious dancefloor fillers Stella & The Longos.
Masterfully paying tribute to the Parisian underground, the band embody a nost...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.