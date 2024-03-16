DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Préventes conseillées
Samedi 16 mars
20h DJ Set LBG (notre premier)
20h30 Chris Pal
21h30 Prison Affair
22h30-00h DJ set LBG (la suite)
La Bagarre Booking présente:
PRISON AFFAIR (Egg punk, Barcelone)
On vous présente plus LA référence du egg punk...
