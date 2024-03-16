DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Bagarre Booking #17 : PRISON AFFAIR + CHRIS PAL

La Java
Sat, 16 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€11.50
About

Préventes conseillées

Samedi 16 mars

20h DJ Set LBG (notre premier)

20h30 Chris Pal

21h30 Prison Affair

22h30-00h DJ set LBG (la suite)

La Bagarre Booking présente:

PRISON AFFAIR (Egg punk, Barcelone)

On vous présente plus LA référence du egg punk...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
Lineup

Prison Affair

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

