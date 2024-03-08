Top track

Destiny's Child - Bootylicious

La Bringue BDAY EDITION : 5 ANS !

Club Haussmann
Fri, 8 Mar, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La Bringue BDAY EDITION : 5 ANS !

Il est enfin temps pour La Bringue de fêter son anniversaire ! Imagine :

  • 900 FILLES réunies pour la plus grosse soirée Girls Only de France
  • 6 DJ BADASS qui vont vous faire bouger jusqu'au bout de la nuit sur des sons...
Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Bringue
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Club Haussmann

23 Rue Taitbout, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

FAQs

Est-ce que je peux venir seule ?

Bien sûr ! À ton arrivée on te mettra un bracelet jaune. Ce bracelet, c’est notre super signe de solidarité pour toutes les filles qui veulent danser, s'amuser, et créer des souvenirs mais qui débarquent seules à la soirée. Rien de plus facile pour vous connecter entre vous en un claquement de doigts.

Est-ce qu'il y a un vestiaire ?

Oui ! Le règlement doit se faire en espèces.

Peut-on venir si on est mineures ?

Non. La Bringue est réservée aux femmes majeures. Pensez à ramener une pièce d'identité.

