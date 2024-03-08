DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La Bringue BDAY EDITION : 5 ANS !
Il est enfin temps pour La Bringue de fêter son anniversaire ! Imagine :
Bien sûr ! À ton arrivée on te mettra un bracelet jaune. Ce bracelet, c’est notre super signe de solidarité pour toutes les filles qui veulent danser, s'amuser, et créer des souvenirs mais qui débarquent seules à la soirée. Rien de plus facile pour vous connecter entre vous en un claquement de doigts.
Oui ! Le règlement doit se faire en espèces.
Non. La Bringue est réservée aux femmes majeures. Pensez à ramener une pièce d'identité.
