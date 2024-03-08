Top track

IWD at Belgrave with Hannah Diamond

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This International Women's Day, we're celebrating at Belgrave Music Hall with some of our favourite and coolest acts around including hyper-pop sensation Hannah Diamond! Jessica Winter, Lucy Tun, and Leeds's own Lucky Iris join us too for a great night of...

This is a 14 event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
Lineup

1
Hannah Diamond, Jessica Winter, Lucy Tun and 1 more

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

