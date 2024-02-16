DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Secret, Girls Can’t Skate, Femcel, DDG

Purgatory
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Will you go to Punk Prom??? at Purgatory! Dress your best and dance the night away with Femcel, Girls Can't Skate, Drop Dead Gorgeous & Secret xoxo

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Femcel

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

