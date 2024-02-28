DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Femtanyl, Nanode b2b CHK!DSK, Wuuzi

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:00 pm
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
THE SOUND OF ONE MILLION CARS EXPLODING AT ONCE!!!!

Top deathquest mediators at Homosexual Arts And Rec Center "Shell Corpus" have amassed their cumulative power to bring a wall to wall wildfire to the epicenter that is Los Angeles! chk!dsk (neé dicksoak)...

This is an all ages event
Presented by MakeOutMusic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Wuuzi, Nanode, femtanyl and 1 more

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

