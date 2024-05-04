Top track

Dalí - Valentina

Dalí

4bis
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€20.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dalí est un jeune artiste de 21 ans, dont les inspirations s’étendent de la chanson française au r’n’b US. Accompagné de son compositeur Kura, l’artiste développe une esthétique à la croisée des chemins entre rap et chanson, mêlant thématiques fortes et mé...

Tout public
Cartel [BZH] présente, en accord avec Artichaut Productions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dalí

Venue

4bis

4b Cours Des Alliés, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open8:00 pm
230 capacity

