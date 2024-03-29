Top track

Cumbia Sobre el Mar - El Búho Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Guacamayo Tropical presenta: El Búho en BCN

La Nau
Fri, 29 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€15.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cumbia Sobre el Mar - El Búho Remix
Got a code?

About

Guacamayo presenta: EL BÚHO EN BARCELONA | LA NAU

+ Ünam y Gypsy Box

El Búho, nombre real Robin Perkins, es un DJ británico de sonidos electrónicos-folk. Su estilo musical está fuertemente influenciado por el dub, el IDM, el afrodance... agregando ritmo...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guacamayo Tropical
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ÜNAM, El Búho, Guacamayo DJs

Venue

La Nau

Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.