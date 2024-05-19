Top track

French Police

Supersonic Records
Sun, 19 May, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€14.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

As the project of Brian Flores, the Chi-town post-punk band has garnered an ever-increasing fanbase since forming in 2019. Their latest full-length LP Haunted Castle is coldwave perfection, exuding the icy romance of classic French bands like Asylum Party,...

Présenté par Persona Grata.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

French Police

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:30 pm

