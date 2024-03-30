DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Maison des Métallos
Sat, 30 Mar, 6:00 pm
TalkParis
€6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Quel rapport entretient-on avec les écrans et les images qu'ils charrient?

Tout public / salle claire assis / durée 1h30

Avec Natacha Vellut, psychanalyste et psychologue, spécialiste des Hikikomori & Dork Zabunyan, maître de conférences en études cinéma...

Tout public
Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.
Venue

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open5:45 pm

