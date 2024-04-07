Top track

Hold On We're Going Home

Sly5thAve

Ulster Sports Club
Sun, 7 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsBelfast
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sly5thAve plays his first Belfast headline in Ulster Sports Club.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Sleepover Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sly5thAve

Venue

Ulster Sports Club

High Street, Belfast, BT1 2BG, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

