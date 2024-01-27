DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Una Noche en Tokyo: Stop Light Latin & Reggeaton Party NYC

Fushimi
Sat, 27 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From Free
NO BS! Just Perreo!

No lo pienses dos veces!

Follow us for MORE ! @PERREOPARRTY

Our Latin Party that celebrates the vibrant sounds and rhythms of Latin culture. Music by NYC's top DJs. Special guests & hosts.

Meet new people, and dance all night long!...

This is a 21+ event (no photos of ID accepted).
Presented by Perreo Parrty, Crust Nation & Vida Moderna.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Fushimi

311 West 43rd Street, New York City, New York 10036, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

