Grauwi + Marta Cascales

Heliogàbal
Thu, 22 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Grauwi + Marta Cascales és el projecte en conjunt de la cantant Carla Gimeno (The Crab Apples) i la pianista i compositora Marta Cascales Alimbau. La seva proposta de pop intimista dibuixa un vèrtex d’unió entre dos estils aparentment molt diferents. En el...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Grauwi, Marta Cascales Alimbau

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

