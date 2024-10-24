Top track

Bolis Pupul live | giovedisanto

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Thu, 24 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bolis Pupul presents his new solo album "Letter to You" live at Apollo Club Milano. The release will be out March 8 via Soulwax’s Deewee (Soulwax co-produced the album with Pupul)

Pupul was born to a Belgian father and a Chinese mother. The album is descr...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.

Lineup

Bolis Pupul

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

