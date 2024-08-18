Top track

You Don't Love Me (No, No, No) - Extended Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dawn Penn Live Garden Show

Fox & Firkin
Sun, 18 Aug, 12:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

You Don't Love Me (No, No, No) - Extended Mix
Got a code?

About

As part of our live garden show series we welcome the reggae legend and icon Dawn Penn with full live band.

The Jamaican singer first made a name for herself during reggae's rocksteady era of the 1960s, Dawn Penn gave the reggae world a pleasant surprise...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dawn Penn

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.