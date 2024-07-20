DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fulminacci in tour

Belvedere di San Leucio
Sat, 20 Jul, 9:30 pm
GigsCaserta
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Parte il tour estivo

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ufficio K.

Lineup

Fulminacci

Venue

Belvedere di San Leucio

Belvedere di S. Leucio, 81100 Caserta CE, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

