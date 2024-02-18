Top track

Mara Connor - Blues Run the Game

Jeff Beam, Mara Connor, Harry Terrell

Healing Force of the Universe
Sun, 18 Feb, 8:00 pm
About

Jeff Beam, from Portland ME, finds himself on a solo west coast tour in February and plays the new record store, Healing Force of the Universe, in Pasadena on February 18.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jeff Beam, Mara Connor, Harry Terrell

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

