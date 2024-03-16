Top track

Flatspot World SXSW

Mohawk
Sat, 16 Mar, 7:00 pm
Flatspot World SXSW

Official Showcase

***RSVP Does Not Guarantee Entry

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Flatspot Records & Diadora.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Scowl, End It, Day By Day and 3 more

Mohawk

912 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

