DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
An intimate session for pure music lovers where we’ll be mixing R&B, melodic waves and an eclectic blend of future, soulful and global sounds.
Celebrating the women in music before us but also creating space for the most exciting women and non-binary DJ’s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.