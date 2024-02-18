DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Girls Love Soul Sessions: Valentines Special

Doña
Sun, 18 Feb, 4:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
An intimate session for pure music lovers where we’ll be mixing R&B, melodic waves and an eclectic blend of future, soulful and global sounds.

Celebrating the women in music before us but also creating space for the most exciting women and non-binary DJ’s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Girls Love Soul.
Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open4:00 pm

