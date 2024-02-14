DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Anecdate Party

Point Ephémère
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:00 pm
PodcastParis
€14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tu ne sais pas quoi faire le 14 Février ? Tu veux rire, et pourquoi pas rencontrer des gens sympas dans une safe place inclusive ? Anecdate t’organise la soirée qu’il te faut !

Rendez-vous le jour de la saint Valentin au Point éphémère de 19h à 00h afin d...

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open7:00 pm

