La musica abita da sempre nella vita di Redi Hasa. Nato a Tirana nel 1977 in una famiglia di artisti (la madre insegnante di violoncello, il padre ballerino classico, il fratello pianista concertista) Redi è cresciuto tra strumenti e spartiti. I suoi studi
A due anni di distanza da “The Stolen Cello”, il violoncellista e compositore albanese Redi Hasa presenta in tour il suo secondo album solista, “My Nirvana”, nel quale racconta un pezzo della propria storia: l’incontro con la musica rock e grunge negli ann...
