DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Redi Hasa | My Nirvana a Taranto

Mercato Nuovo
Sat, 13 Apr, 10:00 pm
GigsTaranto
€15

About Redi Hasa

La musica abita da sempre nella vita di Redi Hasa. Nato a Tirana nel 1977 in una famiglia di artisti (la madre insegnante di violoncello, il padre ballerino classico, il fratello pianista concertista) Redi è cresciuto tra strumenti e spartiti. I suoi studi Read more

Event information

A due anni di distanza da “The Stolen Cello”, il violoncellista e compositore albanese Redi Hasa presenta in tour il suo secondo album solista, “My Nirvana”, nel quale racconta un pezzo della propria storia: l’incontro con la musica rock e grunge negli ann...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE MUSICASETTA (MERCATO NUOVO).

Lineup

Redi Hasa

Venue

Mercato Nuovo

Via Mercato Nuovo, 30, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

