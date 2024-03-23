DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Arcade Games Night with Maison Roshi

The Hoxton - Shepherd's Bush
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:00 pm
SocialLondon
Free
Passionate about Space Invaders, taken with Tetris or dreaming of Donkey Kong? Get yourself down to The Hoxton, Shepherd’s Bush where the lobby is going old-school arcade for another weekend, with beautiful bespoke arcade cabinets from Maison Ros...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hoxton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

65-69 Shepherd's Bush Green, Uxbridge Rd, London, England W12 8QE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

