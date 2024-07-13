Top track

Frah Quintale - Amarena

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Coez Frah Quintale- LoveBars Summer 2024

Sonic Park Stupinigi
Sat, 13 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsNichelino
From €48.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Frah Quintale - Amarena
Got a code?

About

Dopo un tour indoor tutto soldout, Coez e Frah Quintale ripartono con il LoveBars Summer Tour e sono pronti a regalarci una nuova esperienza live sul palco di Sonic Park Stupinigi, per ascoltare due delle voci più originali e riconoscibili del panorama mus...

Presentato da Reverse ETS.

Lineup

Coez, Frah Quintale

Venue

Sonic Park Stupinigi

Piazza Principe Amedeo, 7, 10042 Nichelino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.