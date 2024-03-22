Top track

Baptiste Lagrave - Green Jacket

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BAPTISTE LAGRAVE

La Boule Noire
Fri, 22 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Baptiste Lagrave - Green Jacket
Got a code?

About

Baptiste Lagrave est de ces artistes capables de se jeter à l’eau même lorsqu’elle est glacée. Lorsque la musique commence, Baptiste Lagrave nous emmène en immersion dans une introspection réalisée avec résilience et minutie. Seul derrière les machines, il...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par GiantSteps.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.