Green Slime 60’s Dance Party

Zebulon
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
Free
About

Description: Green Slime (60’s Dance Party) returns as the official after party for Mark Sultan. Rick Barzell & Roger Mars are joined by Special Guest DJ’s Maxwell Edition & Sarah Savannah (Boots!)

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Cretin Hop & Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

