DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Green Slime 60’s Dance Party
Description: Green Slime (60’s Dance Party) returns as the official after party for Mark Sultan. Rick Barzell & Roger Mars are joined by Special Guest DJ’s Maxwell Edition & Sarah Savannah (Boots!)
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.