Bill Frisell at XJAZZ! FESTIVAL 2024

Emmauskirche
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€40

About

On the 9.5.2024 the jazz legend Bill Frisell plus support will play for the XJAZZ! Audience in the Emmauskirche in the middle of Kreuzberg, Berlin.

Bill Frisell’s career as a guitarist and composer has spanned more than 40 years and many celebrated re...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von XJB Holding Gmbh.
Lineup

Bill Frisell

Venue

Emmauskirche

Lausitzer Platz 8 A, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open6:30 pm

