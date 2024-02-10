DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Roberto Carcasses y Interactivo trio

Sala Clamores
Sat, 10 Feb, 12:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Roberto Carcasses & Interactivo trio

Sesión de Vermut con Roberto Carcasses, Leo Angel a la batería y Jose Raul Machado al contrabajo.

Con invitados especiales :

Saxo : Roque Martinez

Y el cantante Elias Daniel

*La entrada no garantiza asiento. El nú...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.