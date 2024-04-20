DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ABODE London - Spring Edition

Studio 338
Sat, 20 Apr, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From £17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After a completely sold out February show, ABODE returns to London and Studio 338 for another all day terrace party.

Last entry 6PM unless you have purchased an early entry ticket. No physical ID, no entry.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by ABODE.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Doors open2:00 pm

