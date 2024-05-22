Top track

Guitar Gangsters

Guitar Gangsters

Hafenklang
Wed, 22 May, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Guitar Gangster // Punkrock // UK

Guitar Gangsters sind inspiriert von Bands der ersten UK Punk Welle, wie The Clash, The Boys, Generation X, und The Jam.. Zusammen mit der Energie und Attitüde von US Bands wie My Chemical Romance und Social Distortion er...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Guitar Gangsters

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

