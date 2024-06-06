DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
If you lean into the winds of change, you’ll take flight in the direction of your destiny. Plàsi embraces a natural inclination towards evolution. Rather than tread the same territory or comfortably drift into the rhythm of the past, the Greco-Swedish sing...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.