Plàsi

The Waiting Room
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11

About

If you lean into the winds of change, you’ll take flight in the direction of your destiny. Plàsi embraces a natural inclination towards evolution. Rather than tread the same territory or comfortably drift into the rhythm of the past, the Greco-Swedish sing...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kili.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Plàsi

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

