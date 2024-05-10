Top track

Auroro Borealo + Danielle + La Stupidera Party

Locomotiv Club
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
PartyBologna
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ingresso riservato ai soci AICS - AICS membership card required - More Info at https://www.locomotivclub.it/tesseramento/

Auroro Borealo "Un Cucciolo di Anziano Tour 2024" + La Stupidera Party

Tutte le età
Presentato da Locomotiv Club

Lineup

Danielle, Auroro Borealo

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

