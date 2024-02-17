Top track

DENNIS, MC Kevin O Chris, Maluma & KAROL G - Tá OK (Remix)

VIVA Reggaeton Manchester - Carnaval

Area Manchester
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
About

VIVA Reggaeton is back in Manchester! Join us on Saturday 17th February for a Special Edition of Carnaval! Celebrating the Latin rythms of Reggaeton, some salsa and bachata tunes, and baile funk!

Enjoy a Full VIVA VIP Experience and book a VIP Table!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by VIVA.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Area Manchester

50 Sackville St, Manchester
Doors open10:00 pm

