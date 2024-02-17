DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
VIVA Reggaeton is back in Manchester! Join us on Saturday 17th February for a Special Edition of Carnaval! Celebrating the Latin rythms of Reggaeton, some salsa and bachata tunes, and baile funk!
Enjoy a Full VIVA VIP Experience and book a VIP Table!
