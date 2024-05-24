DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Abby Sage

The Lower Third
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.44
Part of growing into adulthood means tearing down and reconstructing your narrative. This is what introspective performer Abby Sage has done on her striking, intensely personal debut album, The Rot, arriving spring 2024 via Nettwerk.

In the months followi...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Amigas & FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

