Vampboiclique ft. Lil Tracy Dripping So Pretty + More

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 29 Mar, 6:00 pm
$36.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ONE NIGHT WITH VAMPBOICLIQUE with performances from LIL TRACY, DRIPPIN SO PRETTY, HI-C and LIL YAWH.

SOUNDS BY DJ LIL POOF

PRESENTED BY KOTU and FACELESS.LIVE

This is an 16+ event
KOTU and Faceless.live
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Lil Tracy, Hi-C, Lil Yawh and 1 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

