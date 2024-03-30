DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
EXPRXSSION presents: The Launch Party
We are super excited to announce the launch of our new Queer Event! Come down and celebrate with us! 🏳️🌈
What a great way to step into the Spring season?!
This is the beginning of an event space designed to c...
Yes, there will be a cloakroom available on the night!
Feel free to wear what best represents you. We choose venues that are best suited to our crowd and doesn't discriminate against certain items like hats and trainers. Our event is all about expressing ourselves the way we feel most comfortable.
Yes! We cater to all our queer friends & allies.
