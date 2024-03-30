DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

EXPRXSSION- The Launch Party

Colours Hoxton
Sat, 30 Mar, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

EXPRXSSION presents: The Launch Party   

We are super excited to announce the launch of our new Queer Event! Come down and celebrate with us! 🏳️‍🌈

What a great way to step into the Spring season?!

 This is the beginning of an event space designed to c...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by EXPRXSSION
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open10:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be a cloakroom?

Yes, there will be a cloakroom available on the night!

Can I wear trainers?

Feel free to wear what best represents you. We choose venues that are best suited to our crowd and doesn't discriminate against certain items like hats and trainers. Our event is all about expressing ourselves the way we feel most comfortable.

Are you a mixed queer event?

Yes! We cater to all our queer friends & allies.

