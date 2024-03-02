DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Let's Go Queer!

Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Sat, 2 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyWiesbaden
€8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Die Let’s Go Queer! ist unsere Partynacht für Schwule, Lesben, Transgender, Bi-, Trans- und Intersexuelle sowie Queers und Freunde. Genauso bunt und offen wie die sexuelle Vielfalt der Gäste, präsentiert sich auch der Musikmix. Pop-Hits und Dance-Classics...

Einlass ab 18 Jahren!
Präsentiert von FAQ* Kollektiv, Schlachthof Wiesbaden & Warmes Wiesbaden e.V.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Schlachthof Wiesbaden

Murnaustraße 1, 65189 Wiesbaden, Germany
Doors open11:00 pm

